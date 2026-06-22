Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is pushing the central bank away from the communication-heavy approach used by recent Fed leaders, arguing that investors have become too dependent on guidance from policymakers.

Instead of signaling future interest-rate decisions months in advance, Warsh wants markets to respond more directly to incoming economic data. Supporters say that could restore market discipline and reduce the Fed’s influence over daily market movements.

Critics warn the shift may come with costs.

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Economists and market strategists have cautioned that less guidance could increase volatility in bond and stock markets as investors try to anticipate future Fed actions without the same level of official signaling. Some analysts believe that uncertainty could lead investors to demand higher yields, potentially raising borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, business lending, and other forms of credit.

The debate highlights a broader question facing the U.S. economy. Should the Federal Reserve help markets anticipate its next move, or should markets be forced to figure it out on their own?

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