Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said Wednesday that the central bank will remain politically independent and focused on bringing inflation down, a message that suggests rate cuts are unlikely in the near term despite President Donald Trump’s calls for lower borrowing costs.

Warsh made the remarks at a central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal, in one of his first major public appearances since becoming Fed chair in May. According to AP, Warsh emphasized the Fed’s commitment to price stability as inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target.

The comments carry immediate economic stakes. If the Fed keeps rates elevated, consumers may continue to face higher costs for mortgages, credit cards, auto loans and business borrowing. If the Fed cuts too soon, officials risk allowing inflation to stay higher for longer.

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Warsh’s message also reinforces a larger institutional fight: whether the Fed will resist political pressure while setting monetary policy. Trump has pushed for lower rates, but Warsh’s remarks signal that the central bank’s decisions will be driven by inflation data rather than White House demands.

The policy path is not settled. AP reported that nearly half of Fed policymakers have supported rate hikes this year, while investors are watching closely for signs of whether the Fed will hold, raise or eventually cut rates.

Reuters separately reported that Warsh is also moving ahead with task forces reviewing Fed operations, communications and inflation-related policy frameworks, signaling that his early tenure may include both policy caution and internal reform.

For households and markets, the practical takeaway is clear: the Fed’s new chair is not promising relief on rates yet.

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