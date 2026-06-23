The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in the first policy meeting led by Chairman Kevin Warsh, a decision that may reshape expectations for borrowers, investors, and businesses heading into the second half of 2026.

Although some investors entered the year expecting rate cuts, inflation remains above the Fed’s target and policymakers increasingly appear focused on preventing renewed price pressures. Recent projections suggest nearly half of Fed officials see a path toward future rate increases if inflation remains persistent.

Warsh’s debut also signaled a broader philosophical shift. He announced reviews of Fed communications, data analysis, balance-sheet operations, and inflation strategy while reducing the amount of forward guidance traditionally offered to markets. Analysts say the move could make future policy decisions less predictable.

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For consumers, the immediate effect is stability rather than relief. Mortgage rates are unlikely to fall sharply unless inflation cools meaningfully. Credit-card rates, auto loans, and other borrowing costs are also expected to remain elevated. Businesses relying on financing may continue facing higher capital costs than many anticipated earlier this year.

Markets are now reassessing the likelihood of future Fed tightening. Several major financial institutions have shifted from forecasting no rate changes to predicting one or more increases later this year.

The key question for investors is whether Warsh’s inflation-focused approach can cool price pressures without slowing economic growth enough to trigger broader weakness. That answer may determine whether today’s pause becomes tomorrow’s rate hike.

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