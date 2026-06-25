Millions of Americans carrying revolving credit card balances are unlikely to see meaningful borrowing relief after the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, a decision that has kept average credit card annual percentage rates hovering around 19.56%, according to Bankrate.

Most variable-rate credit cards are linked to the prime rate, which typically moves alongside Federal Reserve policy. When the Fed pauses, lenders generally leave existing credit card interest rates largely unchanged, meaning consumers who carry balances continue paying high financing costs.

The consequences extend beyond individual borrowers. Elevated borrowing costs can reduce discretionary spending because households devote more income to servicing debt instead of purchasing goods and services. Since consumer spending represents a major share of U.S. economic activity, slower spending can weigh on retailers, restaurants, travel companies, and other consumer-focused businesses.

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The Fed’s strategy aims to reduce inflation by discouraging borrowing and slowing demand. However, that approach creates a difficult balance. Higher rates help control price growth but also increase financial pressure on families already managing rising housing, insurance, and everyday living costs.

Banks generally benefit from higher lending margins during periods of elevated rates, while savers may continue earning comparatively attractive yields on high-yield savings accounts. At the same time, borrowers with variable-rate debt remain among the groups facing the greatest financial strain.

For consumers, the practical takeaway is straightforward. Unless inflation declines enough to convince policymakers to begin lowering benchmark rates, credit card interest costs are likely to remain elevated. Financial advisers often recommend paying down high-interest balances aggressively, considering balance-transfer offers where appropriate, and avoiding carrying revolving debt whenever possible.

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