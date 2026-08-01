Sen. John Fetterman said President Donald Trump has zero leverage over Republican senators holding up Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general, arguing that the votes are not there for confirmation.

Fetterman made the comments during an appearance on CNN’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt. He said he is a hard no on Blanche and does not see Democrats supporting the nomination. He also pointed to Republican Sens. John Cornyn, Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy as potential problems for Trump’s push.

The dispute centers partly on demands from Cornyn and Tillis for written assurances involving a $1.8 billion anti weaponization fund and language tied to Trump’s IRS settlement. Guardian coverage reported that Cornyn said Trump was mistaken if he believed the concerns were limited to only him and Tillis.

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Trump has suggested he could temporarily withdraw Blanche’s nomination and submit it again after Cornyn and Tillis leave office. AP reported that Trump said Blanche could remain acting attorney general while the confirmation fight plays out.

The consequence is more than procedural. If Republican holdouts do not move and Democrats stay unified against Blanche, Trump may be unable to convert an acting appointment into Senate confirmed authority. That would leave one of the administration’s most important legal posts caught between White House pressure and Senate math.

Fetterman’s comment also carries political weight because he has sometimes broken with Democrats on Trump related issues. In this case, he framed the fight not as ideology but arithmetic. For lame duck senators, Trump’s usual political threat may matter less if they are already leaving office.

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