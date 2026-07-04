Sen. John Fetterman is urging the Federal Reserve to update rules that affect how quickly Americans can access paychecks, checks and other deposited funds.

In a letter to Federal Reserve Board Chairman Kevin Warsh, the Pennsylvania Democrat called for rulemaking under the Expedited Funds Availability Act and Regulation CC, arguing that current rules have not kept pace with faster payment technology.

Federal Reserve guidance says funds from local checks generally must be available by the second business day after deposit, though exceptions can apply.

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The issue has drawn limited but pointed online commentary. One LinkedIn post framed slow payment processing as a burden on workers and small businesses, while Seeking Alpha’s item showed a small finance-reader comment thread.

The practical question is whether regulators should shorten deposit hold times now that much of the payment system operates electronically.

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