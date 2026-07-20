FIFA and Spain’s official World Cup celebration posts drew fresh attention after President Donald Trump appeared to be left out of prominent trophy images following Spain’s 1 to 0 victory over Argentina.

Trump attended the final and joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation. AP reported that Trump helped present the World Cup trophy to Spain and remained near the players as they celebrated on stage.

The visual contrast became the story. Live images and news photos showed Trump near Spain’s trophy lift, while FIFA’s official trophy photo coverage focused on Spain’s players posing with the cup. Forbes and Yahoo reported that FIFA appeared to crop Trump and Infantino out of social media images celebrating Spain’s win.

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That distinction matters because victory images are not just sports content. They become the official public memory of a global event. In this case, the images also became a test of whether the final belonged to Spain’s players or to the political spectacle around Trump’s appearance.

Online reaction was immediate. Euronews reported that Trump trended after the final, with users criticizing his lingering presence as inappropriate and embarrassing. Reddit threads about Spain and FIFA editing or cropping him out drew heavy engagement, including posts with tens of thousands of votes.

FIFA has not publicly explained the image selection. That means the verified story is not that FIFA acted from a confirmed political motive. The verified story is that the live ceremony showed Trump in the trophy frame, while official celebration imagery later centered Spain without him.

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