Federal prosecutors have charged five men in connection with an alleged plot to attack government officials and attendees during the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House.

According to the Department of Justice, investigators allege the defendants planned to use explosive-equipped drones and sniper positions to carry out a mass-casualty attack targeting government officials and others attending the event. Authorities say the plan was disrupted before it could be executed, leading to arrests in multiple states including Missouri, Ohio, Nebraska, and California.

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The case immediately drew national attention because of the White House location and the alleged targeting of government officials. Federal officials described the operation as a coordinated effort involving the FBI, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and other law enforcement partners.

The defendants have been charged, but the allegations have not been proven in court. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue examining possible connections and additional participants.

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