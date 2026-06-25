Ford’s new quality win came with a warning about the limits of automation.

The automaker ranked first among mainstream brands in the 2026 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study, marking its first time at the top since 2010, according to Ford’s announcement of the results. But Ford executives also acknowledged that the company’s push toward automated systems and artificial intelligence did not fully replace the judgment of experienced engineers.

According to The Verge, Ford said it brought back, promoted, or hired more than 350 experienced engineers after concluding that some automated systems were not trained with enough of the institutional knowledge held by veteran staff. Ford Vice President Charles Poon said the company had wrongly believed that adding AI and changing design requirements would be enough to produce higher-quality vehicles.

That admission matters because modern vehicles are increasingly software-driven, but they still operate in safety-critical environments. A bug in a phone app may frustrate a user. A software or design failure in a vehicle can create repair costs, recalls, or safety risks.

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Ford’s quality push follows years of recall and warranty pressure. Reuters reported that Ford’s J.D. Power score improved from 193 to 152 problems per 100 vehicles, but also noted that the company still led the industry with 51 recalls so far in 2026.

Ford says it is moving away from a “find and fix” model toward preventing defects earlier, including stronger coordination among engineering, software, manufacturing, and supply-chain teams. The company also created a dedicated software quality assurance team and expanded automated software testing.

The larger consequence is not that AI failed outright. It is that AI systems appear to work best when companies preserve the human expertise needed to train, test, and challenge them.

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