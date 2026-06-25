Ford’s rise to the top of J.D. Power’s mainstream initial quality ranking came with an unusual admission: the automaker says it had to rebuild human expertise after relying too heavily on automated systems and artificial intelligence.

Ford executives said the company brought back, promoted, or hired more than 350 experienced engineers after realizing that AI tools and adjusted design requirements were not enough to produce high-quality vehicles on their own. The issue, according to Ford, was not simply the technology. It was the loss of institutional knowledge from veteran engineers who had worked through multiple vehicle-development cycles.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The turnaround comes as Ford ranked first among mainstream brands in the 2026 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, its first time at the top since 2010.

The broader lesson is plain. AI can speed up engineering work, but it still depends on the human judgment and data behind it.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →