Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, one of the most influential economic policymakers in modern U.S. history, has died at age 100. His wife, NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell, said he died from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Greenspan led the Federal Reserve from 1987 to 2006 under four presidents and became a defining figure in American monetary policy. He earned widespread praise for guiding the economy through the 1987 stock market crash, the 1990s expansion, and the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

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Nicknamed “The Maestro,” Greenspan was once celebrated as the world’s most influential central banker. But his reputation later became more complicated as critics linked his support for deregulation and low interest rates to conditions that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.

His death has prompted both tributes to his economic leadership and renewed discussion of his lasting impact on financial markets and Federal Reserve policy.

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