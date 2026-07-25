A fourth wildland firefighter has died from injuries suffered in the Knowles Fire burnover in western Colorado, deepening the toll from one of the deadliest wildfire incidents of the summer.

Nathan Matthews, 43, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died July 24 after being injured June 27 while responding to the Knowles Fire near the Colorado Utah border, the U.S. Department of the Interior said. Matthews was assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew and was one of five firefighters involved in the burnover during initial attack operations.

Three firefighters died at the scene. Federal officials previously identified them as Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona, and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama. One other firefighter was injured.

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A burnover occurs when fast moving fire overtakes firefighters and cuts off escape routes. AP reported that the crew deployed emergency shelters, but three firefighters did not survive the initial incident. Matthews was taken for medical care before later dying from his injuries.

The tragedy has drawn public grief across the fire service and affected states. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state mourned with the firefighters’ loved ones and crews. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Hutcherson embodied the courage and selflessness of wildland fire crews. The National Federation of Federal Employees said the deaths underscored the extraordinary risks firefighters face on the fireline.

Federal officials said a serious accident investigation team is reviewing the circumstances. For Mesa County and the Grand Junction region, the investigation matters because it could shape how agencies assess safety, deployment and fireline risk during fast moving Western wildfires.

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