An Orlando woman died after an alligator attacked her while she was in the Econlockhatchee River near the Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest, according to Florida wildlife officials.

FOX 35 Orlando reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the woman as 31-year-old Brittany Clark. Officials said she had been hiking Sunday with her boyfriend and best friend before the group stopped to swim in about 3 feet of water.

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FWC officials said two large alligators, measuring about 12 and 13 feet, were trapped and killed as part of the investigation. DNA testing is expected to determine whether either animal was responsible.

The attack adds urgency for Central Florida residents using rivers, trails, and state forest areas during the summer. FWC officials have warned that alligators can be present in bodies of water across Florida.

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