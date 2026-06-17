The appearance of OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind executives alongside President Donald Trump and other world leaders at the G7 summit in France reflects how rapidly artificial intelligence has moved from a technology issue into the center of global politics.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis joined leaders during summit discussions focused on artificial intelligence, economic growth, cybersecurity, and the future governance of advanced AI systems.

A key issue was how allies should gain access to increasingly powerful AI models that are being viewed as strategic assets. G7 officials discussed a potential “trusted partners” framework that could allow select countries and organizations to use advanced U.S. AI systems while addressing national-security concerns.

The debate has intensified following U.S. restrictions affecting access to some frontier AI capabilities. Those moves have fueled calls from European officials for greater technological independence and domestic AI infrastructure.

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AI governance is increasingly intersecting with trade policy, cybersecurity, defense planning, and economic competitiveness. Governments are no longer discussing AI solely as a regulatory challenge but as critical infrastructure with strategic implications.

The summit did not produce a major public AI treaty. But the image of leading AI executives sitting alongside heads of government may prove significant on its own.

It signals that decisions about advanced AI development, access, and deployment are increasingly being made at the same level as discussions involving national security, trade, and foreign policy.

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