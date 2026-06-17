California Gov. Gavin Newsom has escalated his long-running conflict with President Donald Trump by claiming the president placed him on a political “hit list” and directed the Department of Justice to investigate him and his wife.

Newsom made the accusation in public statements released this week, saying federal agents recently contacted people connected to his family and former employees. He described the alleged effort as a “fishing expedition” designed to uncover wrongdoing rather than investigate a known crime.

The governor argued the scrutiny is politically motivated and tied to speculation that he could seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. Newsom has become one of Trump’s most visible Democratic critics and has repeatedly challenged the administration on immigration, federal authority, and California policy disputes.

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What remains unclear is the precise nature of the alleged investigation. While multiple reports indicate federal inquiries involving people connected to Newsom exist, the Department of Justice has not publicly confirmed key details. No public evidence has been released showing Trump personally ordered any investigation.

The political stakes are significant because Newsom’s claims touch on a broader national debate over whether federal investigative powers are being used against political opponents. Supporters of the governor have framed the issue as retaliation, while critics argue the existence of an investigation alone does not prove political targeting.

For now, the story remains less about proven misconduct and more about competing narratives surrounding power, accountability, and the future of one of the country’s most prominent Democratic figures.

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