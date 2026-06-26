California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving from one billionaire tax fight into another, this time on national terrain.

After failing to keep a California billionaire tax measure off the November 2026 ballot, Newsom is promoting a federal proposal that would create a minimum tax on the ultra-wealthy, close tax loopholes and establish a public equity fund connected to the artificial intelligence industry.

The shift matters because Newsom is not opposing wealth taxation outright. He is opposing a California-only version.

The state ballot measure, backed by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, would impose a one-time 5% tax on California residents whose net worth exceeds $1 billion. Supporters say the money would help fund healthcare, education and food assistance. CalMatters reported that proponents estimate the measure could raise $100 billion, with 90% directed to healthcare and 10% to education and food assistance.

Newsom and other opponents argue the measure could make California’s budget more unstable by encouraging billionaires to leave the state. That concern carries real fiscal stakes because California relies heavily on high-income taxpayers and capital gains revenue.

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His national proposal tries to solve that political problem by moving the fight to the federal level. A nationwide tax would reduce the ability of wealthy residents to avoid a state-only levy by relocating to another state. It would also let Newsom link tax fairness to the economic disruption expected from AI.

The AI equity fund idea is the newer and less defined part of the agenda. Newsom has framed it as a way for Americans to share in the upside of artificial intelligence while helping workers adjust to automation-driven disruption.

What happens next is clearer in California than in Washington: voters will decide the ballot measure in November. Newsom’s federal plan still needs details, sponsors and a path through Congress.

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