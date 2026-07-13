Georgia Libertarians are not expected to appear on the 2026 statewide general-election ballot, a development that could make November decisive in two of the state’s biggest races.

The Libertarian Party of Georgia fell far short of the petition signatures required to qualify statewide candidates, according to reporting from AJC and WABE. AJC reported the party could not submit roughly 72,000 signatures by the deadline, while WABE reported party leaders turned in only a few hundred signatures out of more than 70,000 needed.

That matters because Georgia requires statewide candidates to win more than 50 percent of the vote. When a Libertarian candidate draws even a small share, that can keep both major-party candidates below the threshold and force a runoff.

Without a Libertarian option, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins are more likely to settle Georgia’s Senate race on Nov. 3. The same dynamic applies to the governor’s race between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson. AJC reported that a runoff remains possible but is now highly unlikely unless write-in votes or an unusually close split prevent a majority winner.

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The policy fight is not over. Acting Libertarian Party of Georgia chair Brian Allen told WABE the party plans to focus on ballot-access reform and local races. He also said the party will not endorse candidates outside its own slate this year.

The practical effect is that libertarian-leaning voters may become persuasion targets instead of a separate ballot bloc. Former Democratic State Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond and former Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson both told WABE those voters could still matter in a tight race.

Runoffs also carry public cost. AP reported that one low-turnout Georgia runoff could cost counties about $10 million statewide.

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