Rick Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive and political newcomer, won Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial runoff Tuesday, defeating Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and securing a spot in the November general election against Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms. Jackson received roughly 53% of the vote after pouring more than $100 million into the campaign, one of the most expensive statewide races in Georgia history.

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The result is being viewed nationally as a rare setback for Donald Trump’s endorsement operation. While Trump-backed candidates continue to win most Republican primaries, Jackson’s victory demonstrates that massive personal spending and state-specific political dynamics can still overcome presidential backing.

For Georgia Republicans, the outcome highlights ongoing divisions inside the party between competing factions that emerged after the Trump-Kemp split. Attention now turns to whether Trump will ultimately support Jackson in the general election and whether Republicans can unify before facing Democrats in November.

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