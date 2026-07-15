Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has suspended Republican Public Service Commissioner Brad Molnar for one year without pay after investigations into workplace misconduct allegations found sex-based comments, retaliation and violations of agency policy.

The Montana Public Service Commission said an independent investigation substantiated multiple violations, including unprofessional conduct toward staff, repeated unwelcome sex-based comments, retaliation against complainants and violation of Montana’s prohibition on retaliation under MCA 49-2-301. The agency said Molnar’s actions also contributed to more than $65,000 in direct costs by expanding the matter into a longer and more complex personnel process.

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Gianforte called the suspension unprecedented and said the PSC needed time to restore order and morale. In reporting by Montana Free Press and AP, Gianforte’s letter cited comments ranging from a workplace reference to “Topless Tuesdays” to alleged retaliatory conduct.

Molnar and his attorney dispute the action. Attorney Matthew Monforton said Molnar used the “Topless Tuesday” phrase and regretted it, but called it an off-color joke. Molnar says the process denied him due process and was designed to remove a regulator who scrutinized major utility decisions.

The case now carries consequences beyond personnel discipline. The PSC regulates Montana utilities and is weighing major energy questions, including a NorthWestern Energy and Black Hills deal reported at $3.6 billion by AP. That makes the next court step important for both workplace accountability and ratepayer oversight.

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