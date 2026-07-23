GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are increasingly being discussed as a workplace economics issue after new research linked treatment to fewer long-term sick days.

A July 2026 NBER working paper found that GLP-1 treatment was associated with a 17.3 percent reduction in long-term sickness leave among workers in Denmark. Becker’s Hospital Review reported that researchers compared 7,011 patients who started Ozempic early with 7,011 matched patients who began treatment four years later. Long-term sickness leave, defined as absences lasting more than 30 days, fell 0.95 percentage points from a 5.5 percent pre-treatment average.

The economic finding is what gives the study broader force. Becker’s reported that the reduction translated into combined employer and public savings of about $866 per employed patient per year, equal to roughly 1.3 percent to 1.5 percent of annual labor income. But the same study found no statistically significant effect on employment, labor force participation or total income, which means the results should not be oversold as proof of a wider labor-market transformation.

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The U.S. relevance is real but complicated. The Independent noted that Denmark’s system differs from the American sick-leave system, and the U.S. Department of Labor says there is no general federal legal requirement for paid sick leave for private employers. That means any U.S. savings could depend on who pays for GLP-1 coverage and who benefits from lower absenteeism.

The social reaction around GLP-1 workplace coverage is already divided. Reddit discussions show workers and observers debating whether employers should cover the drugs as preventive care, whether high drug costs strain health plans, and whether employees face stigma for using weight-loss medication.

The next question is whether employers, insurers and policymakers treat GLP-1s mainly as expensive drugs or as interventions that may reduce downstream health and workplace costs.

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