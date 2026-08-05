The company confirmed the move through emails sent to users, saying Google Assistant will be removed gradually over several weeks and replaced by Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant. After the transition reaches a device, users will no longer have the option to switch back to Google Assistant.

The change affects Android phones, tablets and certain paired accessories. Google said Google Home speakers, Google TV devices and some products with Google built in will continue using Google Assistant for now while broader Gemini rollouts continue.

The shutdown represents the culmination of Google’s multiyear effort to move users from its traditional voice assistant to Gemini, which the company has positioned as a more capable AI assistant that can handle conversational requests, writing tasks and broader reasoning alongside classic voice commands.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Reaction across Android communities was immediate following reports of the email rollout. Many users questioned whether Gemini has reached feature parity with Google Assistant, particularly for driving, smart home automation and hands-free phone controls. Others said Gemini already performs well enough for everyday tasks and welcomed the transition.

For Android users, the practical impact is straightforward. Beginning September 4, eligible devices will gradually lose Google Assistant and transition to Gemini as Google’s only built-in mobile assistant. The rollout is expected to continue for several weeks before reaching all supported devices.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →