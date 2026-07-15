Senate Republicans are facing a narrower path on major votes after Lindsey Graham’s death and Mitch McConnell’s continued absence, adding new uncertainty to USDA funding and the broader appropriations calendar.

DTN reported that Graham’s death and McConnell’s absence leave Republicans with an effective 51–47 working margin. Floor votes can still move, but committee action becomes more difficult, especially on panels where margins are already tight.

One immediate pressure point is the Senate Appropriations markup of the Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA and Related Agencies bill. DTN reported the markup was already delayed in June because of McConnell’s absence and is expected to remain postponed until Republican leaders believe they have the votes to proceed.

The measure funds USDA for fiscal year 2027. That gives the delay practical consequences beyond Capitol Hill because the bill could include additional funding for USDA staffing, an issue tied to temporary Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service office closures.

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Reuters reported the absences also complicate defense legislation, Russia sanctions, FISA legislation, nominations, and the September 30 deadline to keep federal agencies funded. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to fill the seat until early January, with a special primary set for August 11 and a general election on November 3.

The reaction has moved beyond condolences. CBS reported tributes from Trump, McConnell, Thune, Zelenskyy, Netanyahu, Biden, Bush, and lawmakers in both parties. AP reported that Graham’s death and McConnell’s hospitalization have also renewed attention on aging lawmakers and health transparency.

The next test is whether Senate leaders can restore enough voting strength to move committee work before the funding calendar tightens.

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