Senate Republicans are facing tighter vote margins after Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death and Sen. Mitch McConnell’s continued absence, adding new uncertainty to USDA funding work and other major legislation.

DTN Progressive Farmer reported that Republicans, who held a 53 to 47 Senate majority, are operating with an effective 51 to 47 margin while Graham’s seat is temporarily filled and McConnell remains away from Washington. Floor votes remain possible, but committee votes become harder when Republican margins are already narrow.

The immediate agriculture consequence centers on the Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA and Related Agencies appropriations bill, which funds USDA for fiscal year 2027. Senate Appropriations records show the June 4 markup was listed as to be rescheduled, while a later June 25 markup was listed as postponed.

DTN reported the markup had already been delayed because of McConnell’s absence and is expected to remain postponed until Republican leaders determine they have the votes to move it forward. The bill could include additional USDA staffing money, an issue tied to temporary Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service office closures.

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Reuters reported that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone, Graham’s sister, to temporarily fill the seat. She is expected to help restore the GOP’s formal 53 seat majority, but McConnell remains out indefinitely after a fall and mild pneumonia.

The broader policy consequence is that a spending bill already delayed before Graham’s death now faces another layer of uncertainty. Congress also faces a September 30 deadline to keep federal agencies operating, making each committee delay more consequential as the fiscal year deadline approaches.

Social reaction has focused less on viral outrage and more on political math. FarmPolicy framed the story around tighter Senate vote margins and USDA funding, while DTN’s Jake Zajkowski wrote on LinkedIn that Graham’s farm-policy role and McConnell’s absence leave a complicated path for legislation this month.

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