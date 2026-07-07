Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner is denying a newly reported sexual assault allegation while his campaign weighs its future in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races.

The allegation was reported by Politico and described by multiple national outlets Monday. Jenny Racicot, a former partner, alleged that Platner sexually assaulted her in 2021. Platner denied the allegation, calling it false and saying that any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false.

Reuters reported that Politico based its account on interviews and documents, including emails involving the accuser and her therapist. The Coffman Chronicle has not independently reviewed those materials, and the allegation has not been adjudicated.

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The immediate consequence is political and procedural. Reuters reported that Maine Democrats can replace Platner on the November ballot if he exits before July 13. If he does, the party would have until July 27 to choose a replacement nominee.

That deadline turns the controversy into a campaign survival test. Platner is running against Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a race Democrats view as important to Senate control.

Public reaction from Democratic figures has moved quickly. AP reported that Reps. Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego, End Citizens United, and Maine Democratic leaders withdrew support or called for Platner to leave the race.

Platner has not announced whether he will suspend his campaign. His decision now carries two consequences at once. One is personal and reputational. The other is electoral. Every day closer to the July deadline narrows Democrats’ ability to replace him before the general election campaign against Collins.

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