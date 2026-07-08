Graham Platner’s denial of a sexual assault allegation has not stopped a rapid Democratic push for him to leave Maine’s U.S. Senate race before a ballot deadline that could determine whether the party can replace him.

Platner, the Democratic nominee challenging Republican Sen. Susan Collins, called the allegation categorically false and said he is taking time to reflect on the best path forward. The allegation was reported by Politico. ABC News said it had not independently confirmed the contents of that report.

The fallout has widened beyond a campaign crisis. Maine Democratic Party leaders called on Platner to withdraw. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, also urged him to leave the race and said the committee would not invest if he remains the nominee.

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The reaction is especially damaging because some of it comes from former allies. Sen. Bernie Sanders said he had spoken with Platner and recommended that he step aside. Rep. Ro Khanna said on X that he was withdrawing his endorsement, and Sen. Ruben Gallego also rescinded his endorsement.

The practical stakes are immediate. Reuters reported that Platner has until July 13 to withdraw voluntarily. If he does, Maine Democrats would have until July 27 to select a replacement nominee.

The race matters nationally because Maine is a key Democratic pickup target against Collins. AP reported that Republicans hold a 53 to 47 Senate advantage and that Maine is viewed as a necessary win for Democrats seeking Senate control.

For now, the story is both an allegation dispute and a ballot deadline story. The allegation remains denied and unproven in the cited reporting, but the political consequence is already visible.

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