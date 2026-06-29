A new poll shows Democrat Graham Platner with a narrow lead over Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine’s U.S. Senate race, but the numbers suggest the contest remains effectively tied.

The New York Times/Portland Press Herald/Siena survey found Platner ahead 49% to 47% among 608 likely Maine voters. The poll was conducted June 19–26 and has a ±4.8-point margin of error, placing the two-point difference well inside the range of statistical uncertainty.

That makes the political takeaway clear: Platner can claim competitiveness, but not separation. Collins can argue the race remains close despite Democrats targeting Maine as one of their best Senate pickup opportunities.

The stakes extend beyond Maine. Democrats need to flip seats to win Senate control, and Collins is the only Republican senator running this year in a state won by Democrats in the 2024 presidential election, according to the Portland Press Herald.

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The same poll also points to vulnerabilities for both candidates. The Press Herald reported that each was viewed unfavorably by 50% of respondents, while Collins had a slightly higher favorability rating, 48% to Platner’s 45%.

Social reaction moved quickly after local coverage spread. WMTW’s Facebook post about the poll showed 2.5K reactions and 146 comments, while political polling accounts on X circulated the 49–47 result and framed Maine as a tight Senate race rather than a decisive Platner lead.

The political consequence is straightforward. Both campaigns still have room, and need, to define the race. Platner’s task is to turn a narrow polling edge into confidence among undecided and skeptical voters. Collins’ task is to make experience, federal funding, and doubts about Platner more important than the national Democratic environment.

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