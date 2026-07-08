Democrats are moving quickly to distance themselves from Graham Platner after a rape allegation against the Maine U.S. Senate nominee turned a competitive race into a political emergency.

Platner denies the allegation, but the reaction from his own party has been swift. Senate Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called on him to withdraw, while the DSCC said it would not invest in the Maine Senate race if he remains the nominee. Bernie Sanders, one of Platner’s highest profile supporters, also urged him to step aside.

The political consequence is immediate. Maine Democrats can replace Platner if he withdraws by July 13, and the party would then have until July 27 to name a new nominee. That deadline turns the controversy from a candidate scandal into a ballot access and party control fight.

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The social reaction has also shifted sharply. Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego rescinded his endorsement in a social media post, while Donna Brazile publicly said Platner should step aside. The backlash has moved beyond anonymous online commentary into named party figures abandoning him.

The stakes extend beyond Maine. Republican Sen. Susan Collins is seeking reelection in a race Democrats viewed as one of their best chances to gain ground in the Senate. AP reports Republicans hold a 53 to 47 majority, meaning Democrats need multiple gains to compete for control.

For now, the central fact remains unresolved. Platner has denied the allegation, and no court finding is cited in the available reporting. The verified political fact is that Democratic support has fractured, and the party is now racing against a legal deadline to determine whether it can reset the contest.

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