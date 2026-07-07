Graham Platner’s political crisis has become a race against Maine’s ballot deadline.

The Democratic Senate nominee is facing a sexual assault allegation from a former romantic partner, Jenny Racicot. Platner has denied the allegation, calling it false, and said he is taking time to reflect on the future of his campaign.

The allegation has triggered a sharp break inside the Democratic coalition. Reuters reported that Democratic Party leaders called on Platner to withdraw from the race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins. AP reported that endorsements have begun falling away as the party confronts whether Platner can remain its nominee.

The practical consequence is ballot access. Under Maine election law, a replacement nomination can be made if a vacancy is declared after a nominee exits. News reports say Platner must withdraw by July 13 for Democrats to have a path to name a replacement by July 27.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Several names are already being discussed. The Guardian reported that Nirav Shah, Shenna Bellows, and Troy Jackson are among possible replacements, while AP reported that Janet Mills and Jared Golden are also being mentioned.

Public reaction is fractured. AP reported that some supporters expressed distress while others questioned the timing and wanted Platner to continue. That divide matters because Democrats need a replacement process that can preserve voter trust while keeping the race competitive against Collins.

For Democrats, the next step is not only whether Platner exits. It is whether the party can quickly unite behind someone else without making the replacement look like a closed-door rescue operation.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →