Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, is facing intensifying pressure to withdraw after denying a sexual assault allegation reported by Politico.

Platner called the allegation categorically false and said he is taking time to reflect on the best path forward. ABC News reported that it had not independently confirmed the contents of Politico’s report.

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The political fallout has moved quickly. Maine Democratic Party officials called on Platner to withdraw, and Senate Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee would not invest in the race if he remains the nominee. Bernie Sanders, an early supporter, said he recommended that Platner step aside.

The immediate consequence is procedural. Reuters reported that Platner has until July 13 to leave the race voluntarily, with July 27 as the deadline for Democrats to choose a replacement nominee.

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