Democratic pressure on Graham Platner intensified after a rape allegation triggered a rapid withdrawal of support from major party figures and progressive allies.

Platner, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, denies the allegation. But Senate Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called on him to withdraw, and the DSCC said it would not invest in the Maine race if he remains on the ballot. Bernie Sanders, who had supported Platner, also urged him to step aside.

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The timing matters because Maine Democrats can name a replacement if Platner withdraws by July 13, with a replacement deadline of July 27.

The fallout gives Republicans an opening in a race Democrats viewed as central to challenging Sen. Susan Collins and narrowing the GOP’s Senate majority. The allegation has not been proven in court, and Platner denies wrongdoing.

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