Graham Platner suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate in Maine after a sexual assault allegation, throwing Democrats into a replacement fight in one of the party’s most closely watched Senate races.

Platner denied the allegation. AP reported that a woman who dated him accused him of forcing sex despite being told to stop. The allegation has not been proven in court, and no criminal charge or court finding was identified in available reporting.

The campaign fallout moved quickly. AP reported that major backers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna, withdrew support after the allegation surfaced. ABC News also reported that Sanders joined calls for Platner to withdraw from the race.

Progressive reaction added to the pressure. The Guardian reported that Our Revolution rescinded its endorsement of Platner and backed former Maine State Senate President Troy Jackson, who said he would seek the nomination at the state party convention.

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The practical consequence is now on the ballot, not just inside the campaign. Reuters reported that the Maine Democratic Party confirmed it would hold a nominating convention to choose a new candidate. The timing matters because Democrats had viewed Maine as a major pickup opportunity against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The race also carries national stakes. Reuters reports Republicans hold a 53 to 47 Senate majority, meaning Democrats need gains in states such as Maine to improve their path back to control.

The immediate question now is what comes next for Maine Democrats. Platner’s exit does not resolve the allegation, which he denies and which has not been proven in court. But it does leave the party with a new political problem. Choosing a replacement nominee quickly enough to keep the race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins competitive.

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