Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner is denying a newly reported sexual assault allegation while saying his campaign is taking time to consider its next steps.

The allegation, reported by Politico and carried by multiple national outlets, comes from Jenny Racicot, a former partner who said the alleged incident occurred in 2021. Platner called the allegation false and said any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false.

The political stakes are immediate. Reuters reported that Maine Democrats can replace Platner on the November ballot only if he drops out before July 13, with the party having until July 27 to name a replacement.

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Reaction is already moving beyond social media. AP reported that Reps. Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego, End Citizens United, and Maine Democratic leaders withdrew support or called for him to leave the race.

The allegation has not been adjudicated, but the campaign consequence is clear. Democrats now face a shrinking window to decide whether to stand behind Platner or reset the race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

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