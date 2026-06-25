Anonymous projection artists staged a series of politically charged displays across Washington, D.C., over the weekend, turning some of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks into temporary canvases criticizing President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

The collective, known as VJayBombs, projected animated images onto the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Memorial area and other prominent locations. Among the images were portrayals of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a crocodile, White House adviser Stephen Miller as a vampire-like figure, and projections linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. One display also included the phrase “86 47,” a reference that has generated previous political and legal controversy.

The Kennedy Center projection drew particular attention because it appeared on temporary tarps covering the facade where Trump’s name had recently been removed following court orders. That unusual backdrop gave the protest a highly visible stage in one of Washington’s most symbolic cultural institutions.

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Unlike graffiti or property damage, projection activism leaves no permanent physical mark, making it an increasingly popular tactic for political artists seeking high-profile exposure while avoiding lasting alterations to public property. The same collective has previously staged similar projection campaigns in Los Angeles.

The Independent reported that neither the White House nor the Kennedy Center immediately responded to requests for comment.

The demonstrations also illustrate how modern protest increasingly blends physical public spaces with social media distribution. The projections were designed to be photographed and shared online, extending their audience well beyond those who saw them in Washington.

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