SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell says she and her husband will gift SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts for more than 2 million American children, days after President Donald Trump said he expected Elon Musk to contribute company shares to the program.

Shotwell said the gift will focus on children ages 11 to 17 in lower-income areas, with added emphasis near the couple’s central Texas home. Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18. Eligible children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, can receive a one-time 1,000 dollar Treasury contribution.

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The announcement drew quick reaction online. Supporters praised the move as a way to give children exposure to American companies, while skeptics questioned how a SpaceX stock gift would work inside accounts that currently invest through approved index funds.

The key unanswered question is whether Musk will follow Shotwell’s lead.

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