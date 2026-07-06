Hakeem Jeffries is facing a leadership test as House Democrats split over a proposed cut to Israel aid, with reporting summarized by Political Wire saying the minority leader has not yet tried to unite members behind one position.

The dispute centers on an amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie that would bar funds in a State Department appropriations bill from going to Israel. Axios reported that House Democrats discussed the proposal in a closed door caucus meeting, where members described clear divisions over the issue.

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The political stakes extend beyond one amendment. Jeffries has long been viewed as a pro-Israel Democrat, but the party’s voter base and progressive wing have shifted sharply during the Gaza war. The fight now tests whether Democratic leadership can avoid a public rupture without alienating either pro-Israel Democrats or members demanding a harder line on U.S. aid.

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