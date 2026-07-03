House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries used an NPR interview to argue that Democratic divisions should not distract from what he sees as the larger midterm issue: President Trump and the Republican agenda.

Speaking with NPR’s Michel Martin, Jeffries was asked about Democratic primary tensions and how he would work with candidates who defeated Democrats he had supported. NPR reported that Jeffries repeatedly redirected the conversation toward Trump, Republican-held House seats, affordability and what he called “MAGA extremism.”

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The exchange points to a central challenge for House Democrats: how to manage ideological fights inside the party while trying to build a unified campaign to win back the House.

Jeffries’ answer suggests the leadership strategy is to make Trump and Republican governance the main contrast, rather than letting Democratic infighting define the midterm narrative.

That strategy may help unify the caucus, but it also leaves unresolved how party leaders will respond when progressive and establishment factions collide in competitive primaries.

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