House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is trying to keep Democratic Party divisions from becoming the central story of the midterm campaign.

In an NPR Morning Edition interview with Michel Martin, Jeffries was asked about Democratic primary tensions and how he would work with candidates who defeated Democrats he had supported. NPR reported that Jeffries twice moved the answer back to President Trump, House Republican seats, affordability and what he described as “MAGA extremism.”

The exchange shows the political line Jeffries is trying to hold. Democrats face ideological disputes inside their own coalition, including tension between progressives, moderates and party leadership. But Jeffries’ public message is that those divisions should not overshadow the party’s larger argument against Trump and Republicans.

That matters because House control could turn on whether Democrats can make the election a referendum on Republican governance rather than a fight over their own internal direction.

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Jeffries also told NPR that House Democrats include progressives, New Democrats and Blue Dogs, arguing that he has worked with an ideologically diverse caucus before and will continue to do so.

The practical consequence is straightforward. Democratic unity is not just a branding issue. It affects candidate support, voter enthusiasm, fundraising, and whether the party can keep attention on costs, housing, foreign policy and Republican control.

Jeffries’ approach may help Democrats sharpen their midterm contrast. But it does not erase the underlying challenge. Primary voters are still testing party leadership, and Jeffries will have to manage those results while trying to make Trump the bigger issue.

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