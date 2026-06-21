Hannah Pingree’s win in Maine’s Democratic primary for governor delivered a setback to the Platner-aligned wing of the party, even as Graham Platner moves ahead as Democrats’ U.S. Senate nominee against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The Maine Secretary of State’s Office said Pingree won after ranked-choice tabulation, with Troy Jackson eliminated in the third round and Nirav Shah finishing as runner-up. Jackson, a former Maine Senate president and economic populist, had been Platner’s first choice for governor. Platner publicly said he ranked Jackson first, citing shared labor and organizing priorities.

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The result does not erase Platner’s Senate momentum, but it complicates the narrative that his populist movement has taken over Maine Democratic politics. The stronger read: Maine Democrats may be willing to back Platner for Senate while choosing a more establishment-aligned candidate for governor.

Social reaction so far is moderate, with conservative outlets framing the result as a blow to Platner and limited visible grassroots reaction.

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