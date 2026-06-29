Hasan Piker is set to headline a virtual fundraiser for Oliver Larkin, adding national online-left attention to Larkin’s Democratic primary challenge against Rep. Jared Moskowitz in South Florida.

The Florida Politics report places the event inside a growing intraparty fight, with progressive figures rallying around Larkin as the race shifts under Florida’s new congressional map. Larkin, a Democratic socialist and union organizer, is running as a left-wing challenger to Moskowitz, who has drawn criticism from progressives over foreign policy and his positioning within the party.

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The fundraiser also reflects a larger campaign trend: political creators are turning online audiences into donor networks. WIRED reported earlier this cycle that Piker helped raise more than $56,000 for Larkin in one stream.

The key question now is whether online enthusiasm can translate into district-level votes against an incumbent with more traditional campaign advantages.

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