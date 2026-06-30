Hasan Piker is set to headline a virtual fundraiser for Oliver Larkin, giving the South Florida Democratic challenger another boost from the online left as he tries to build momentum against Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Florida Politics reported that Piker will appear for Larkin as progressive figures rally around the campaign. The event adds a national digital-media layer to what is already a sharp intraparty fight: Larkin is running as a democratic socialist and union organizer, while Moskowitz is an incumbent Democrat with a more establishment profile.

The practical stakes are financial and political. Larkin’s FEC profile shows $327,736.48 raised, $145,012.77 spent and $182,723.71 cash on hand through March 31, 2026. That is enough to show organizing capacity, but it still leaves him needing attention, donors and name recognition in a race shaped by redistricting and incumbent power.

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Piker’s role matters because creator-led political fundraising is becoming a real campaign tool, not just online commentary. WIRED reported that Piker helped raise more than $56,000 in one stream for Larkin earlier this cycle, describing it as part of a broader shift in which online creators convert audiences into political donors.

Campaign posts have thanked Piker and promoted the fundraising connection, including one post saying his community helped raise more than $65,000.

The larger test is whether that attention becomes local power. Online fundraising can help a challenger buy time, staff and visibility. But defeating an incumbent still requires persuading voters in the district, surviving the new map, and turning social energy into ballots.

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