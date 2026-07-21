Sen. Josh Hawley is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Plan C, escalating the national fight over abortion pills by mail into a potential federal enforcement issue.

In a criminal referral to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the Missouri Republican alleged that Plan C functions as a referral and logistics hub for abortion drugs sent into states where restrictions apply. Hawley asked DOJ to examine Plan C, possible relationships with manufacturers, suppliers, foreign clinics and online vendors.

The referral focuses on mifepristone, one of the two drugs commonly used in medication abortion. The FDA says mifepristone is approved, with misoprostol, to end an intrauterine pregnancy through 10 weeks gestation.

Plan C describes itself differently. Its website says it provides information about how people in the United States access abortion pills online, and says it does not sell pills, provide medical care or give legal advice. The site lists online clinics that mail pills, websites that sell pills and community networks as access routes, while warning that legal risk can depend on where someone lives and other circumstances.

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The legal consequence is that Hawley is trying to push DOJ beyond abortion policy debate and into possible criminal scrutiny. Fox News reported that Hawley argues the conduct could implicate federal laws involving prescription drugs, importation of unapproved drugs, conspiracy and aiding and abetting.

No DOJ investigation has been confirmed. Fox reported it reached out to Plan C for comment.

The referral lands in an already polarized online fight over abortion pills by mail, where public discussion has focused on access, legal exposure and whether state abortion restrictions can be enforced against interstate or international networks.

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