A government-commissioned assessment has intensified the debate over Heathrow Airport’s proposed third runway, warning that expansion could have significant adverse effects on the health and wellbeing of as many as 3 million people living nearby.

The analysis, prepared for the Department for Transport, found that both construction and operation of the runway could worsen aircraft noise and air quality while also affecting housing access, healthcare, transportation networks, community cohesion, and local environmental conditions. The report concluded that many negative impacts could not be fully mitigated.

The findings were released alongside a government consultation on updated Heathrow expansion plans. Supporters argue the project would increase capacity at one of Europe’s busiest airports, create thousands of jobs, and strengthen Britain’s economic competitiveness. Heathrow and government officials continue to present expansion as a major growth initiative.

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Critics say the report reinforces concerns raised for years by local authorities, environmental organizations, and community groups. Opposition campaigns have consistently argued that additional flights would increase noise exposure, worsen pollution, and place greater strain on nearby communities.

The current proposal would require major infrastructure changes, including relocation of part of the M25 motorway and compulsory purchase of hundreds of homes. Heathrow estimates expansion could eventually allow up to 150 million passengers annually.

The consultation period marks a critical stage in a decades-long political battle over Heathrow expansion. Parliament and regulators will eventually face competing claims: economic growth and connectivity on one side, and public-health, environmental, and community impacts on the other.

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