Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the cost of the U.S. war with Iran after telling senators the conflict has cost about $37.5 billion so far, turning a budget hearing into a broader fight over war powers, military readiness, and congressional oversight.

Hegseth testified Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee as Republicans prepared a $95 billion package that includes military funding and other White House priorities. AP reported that Hegseth called the supplemental funding urgent and necessary, warning that the Pentagon could face shortfalls without it.

Senators pressed him on whether the administration has a clear strategy and whether the cost estimate fully captures the war’s financial burden. Sen. Patty Murray, the panel’s top Democrat, questioned whether damage to U.S. facilities had been included. Acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told her he did not have a cost estimate to provide for military construction damage at that time.

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The hearing also showed the public and political pressure building around the conflict. AP reported that protesters interrupted Hegseth’s opening remarks several times. Lawmakers are also advancing war powers votes, with the House narrowly passing a resolution seeking to halt military action in Iran unless Congress approves continued operations.

Supporters of the administration argue the funding is needed to sustain operations and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Critics say Congress is being asked to approve more spending before receiving clear answers on cost, mission limits, and the path out of the conflict.

The consequence is plain. The $37.5 billion figure is now a political and policy test of whether Congress will continue funding the war or reassert its authority over military action as casualties, fuel prices, and public opposition grow.

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