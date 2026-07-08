Prince Harry has lost a major privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited after London’s High Court dismissed claims that the Daily Mail publisher used unlawful methods to gather private information.

The ruling covers claims brought by seven people, including Harry, Baroness Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sir Simon Hughes and Sadie Frost Law. The 46 day trial ran from Jan. 19 through March 31, 2026.

The claimants alleged misuse of private information and breach of confidence tied to alleged unlawful information gathering, including private investigators, blagging, phone hacking and corrupt payments. Associated Newspapers denied wrongdoing.

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Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that the claimants had not proved their pleaded allegations. The court said suspicion, even when understandable, was not enough, and rejected the argument that private information must have been unlawfully sourced simply because Associated could not explain every source pathway.

The legal consequence is immediate. The claims are dismissed, while costs and other follow up orders are left for a consequentials hearing scheduled for July 29 and July 30.

The public response split sharply. Harry and Baroness Lawrence criticized the ruling as a whitewash. Associated Newspapers called the decision a vindication and said it would seek recovery of costs.

The ruling marks a major setback in Harry’s broader legal campaign against British tabloid publishers, though it follows earlier victories and settlements involving other media groups.

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