At least five women who reported abuse connected to former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed have received formal government recognition as victims of human trafficking and modern slavery.

The women were issued positive conclusive grounds decisions through the National Referral Mechanism, the UK system for identifying modern slavery victims. Their experiences reportedly include trafficking across international borders, trafficking within the country and one case that occurred inside Harrods.

The group includes Rachael Louw and four survivors using the names Margo, Justine, Elizabeth and Isabella. The charity Unseen UK referred the women to the government process.

A positive conclusive grounds decision confirms a person’s victim status under the government framework. It does not operate as a criminal conviction or determine whether another person can be prosecuted. The victim-identification process is separate from criminal proceedings.

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That distinction matters because the Metropolitan Police investigation remains open. Operation Cornpoppy is examining allegations involving Al Fayed and individuals who may have facilitated his conduct. At least 156 alleged victims have reportedly contacted investigators, and four people have been questioned. No charges have been announced.

Survivors say the decisions support their argument that investigators should examine the alleged recruitment and movement of women across Al Fayed-controlled workplaces and properties. Isabella said the operation extended beyond Harrods to other businesses and locations under his control. Elizabeth said authorities and the public often wrongly assume trafficking requires movement across national borders.

Al Fayed died in 2023 without facing charges over the allegations. Harrods says it supports survivors and continues to cooperate with police.

The next major question is whether investigators find sufficient evidence to pursue people alleged to have recruited, transported, selected or silenced women.

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