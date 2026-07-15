The House has moved closer to voting on a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, reviving a long-running fight over whether Americans should stop changing their clocks twice a year.

The measure, H.R. 139, is known as the Sunshine Protection Act. Congress.gov says the bill would make daylight saving time the new permanent standard time, while allowing states with areas already exempt from daylight saving time to choose standard time for those areas.

The House Rules Committee reported the rule for the bill by a 6 to 4 vote on July 13. The House then approved H. Res. 1423 by a 215 to 211 vote on July 14, clearing a procedural step toward floor consideration.

Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida, the bill’s sponsor, said the proposal would end an outdated and unpopular practice. His office said the legislation has bipartisan support and that 19 states have enacted legislation or passed similar measures to support permanent daylight saving time.

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The policy consequence is simple but broad. If the bill becomes law, most Americans would no longer move clocks forward and back each year. Winter evenings would stay lighter later, but winter mornings would also be darker later.

That tradeoff is where the opposition is centered. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon sought to advance an alternative that would make standard time permanent while allowing states to choose permanent daylight saving time. The Rules Committee rejected that amendment.

Sleep medicine groups have long argued that permanent standard time better aligns with human circadian biology.

Social reaction is visible but divided. Posts from national and local outlets on Threads have framed the vote as a practical change affecting daily life, while Reddit discussion shows readers debating whether later sunsets are worth darker school and commute mornings.

The next step is the floor vote on the bill itself.

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