The U.S. House will not hold a planned vote on an amendment that would have cut $3.3 billion in annual military financing for Israel, turning a scheduled foreign policy showdown into a procedural fight over whether lawmakers should be forced onto the record.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed Amendment #5 to H.R. 8595, the FY2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. The House Rules Committee listed the amendment as “Made in Order,” which meant it was eligible for floor debate and a vote. The amendment would have barred funds in the bill from being used for Israel and reduced the Foreign Military Financing Program by $3.3 billion.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the planned vote was later blocked after debate among House Democrats. Rep. Ro Khanna, who supported the effort, criticized the decision and said lawmakers should have been allowed to vote.

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The policy consequence is straightforward: without a floor vote, House members avoid a recorded position on whether to limit annual U.S. military financing for Israel in this appropriations cycle.

The amendment also carried political risk. Supporters framed the vote as an accountability test on U.S. funding for Israel’s military. Some Democrats, however, argued the amendment was drafted too broadly and could affect diplomatic funding as well as military assistance.

The $3.3 billion figure sits inside the broader U.S.-Israel security relationship. The Jerusalem Post noted that the annual military aid is part of a 10-year, $38 billion memorandum of understanding signed in 2016 and set to expire in 2028. The amendment would not have affected $500 million in annual missile-defense funding, including Iron Dome support.

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