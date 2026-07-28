The House Ethics Committee has extended a matter involving Rep. Lance Gooden, a Texas Republican, after a referral from the Office of Congressional Conduct.

In a public statement released Monday, the committee said the matter was transmitted by the OCC on June 10 and that it will announce its next course of action on or before Nov. 9. The committee did not disclose the allegations.

That distinction matters. The committee said the existence of a referral or extension does not mean a violation occurred and does not reflect a judgment by the panel. In plain English, Gooden is under ethics scrutiny, but the committee has not accused him of wrongdoing.

Gooden denied the allegations in a statement to the Washington Examiner, describing them as finance-related and calling them “bogus spending allegations.” He said he expects the House Ethics Committee to confirm what he called their baseless nature.

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The timing raises the political stakes. The committee’s next public deadline falls six days after the general election, while Gooden is seeking a fifth term representing Texas’ 5th Congressional District.

The unresolved question is what the current matter concerns. A 2021 Campaign Legal Center complaint asked ethics officials to investigate whether Gooden failed to file required periodic transaction reports for stock purchases valued between about $60,019 and $376,000. But the current House Ethics statement does not say the new matter is tied to that complaint, so it should be treated only as background.

Early online reaction has focused on congressional accountability and the number of House Republicans facing ethics scrutiny, but the verified fact remains narrower. The committee has extended a Gooden matter and set a deadline for its next move.

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