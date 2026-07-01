House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home early for the July 4 recess after a group of Republican hardliners blocked the House GOP floor agenda in a fight over election legislation and the annual defense bill.

The standoff centered on the Trump-backed SAVE America Act, a voter ID and proof-of-citizenship proposal that hardliners wanted tied to the National Defense Authorization Act. Reuters reported that a procedural vote failed 224-198 after more than a dozen Republican members broke with leadership.

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The move delayed House action on the defense bill and exposed Johnson’s continued difficulty managing a narrow Republican majority. AP reported that the defense measure includes troop pay raises, raising the practical stakes beyond a procedural fight.

The episode also shows how Republican election-law priorities are colliding with other legislation. The SAVE Act faces major obstacles in the Senate, where Democrats oppose the measure and Republicans lack an easy path around the filibuster.

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