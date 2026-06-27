The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed billionaire investor Leon Black after lawmakers said he refused to answer questions about non-disclosure agreements tied to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Black, the Apollo Global Management co-founder and former CEO, appeared Friday for a closed-door voluntary interview in the committee’s broader investigation into Epstein’s network. AP reported that Black paid Epstein at least $158 million during their years-long financial relationship.

The committee issued two subpoenas, one seeking NDA-related records and another requiring Black to return for sworn testimony on July 16. Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters the subpoenas followed Black’s refusal to answer specific questions. Ranking Democrat Robert Garcia also said Black had not answered critical questions during the interview.

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The legal and policy consequence is straightforward. Congress is moving from voluntary cooperation to compulsory process. That gives lawmakers a stronger path to seek documents and sworn answers about whether Epstein had any role in arranging, financing, or influencing confidential agreements involving women connected to the broader Epstein matter.

Black denies wrongdoing. He has said the payments to Epstein were for legitimate tax and estate-planning work and that he was not involved in Epstein’s criminal activity. His attorney, Susan Estrich, called the subpoenas a political stunt.

The new subpoenas make Black’s July 16 deposition the next major step. Until then, the central unanswered question is whether the committee can obtain NDA records that clarify what Epstein did, and did not do, for one of his wealthiest known associates.

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